6 hurt after head-on crash involving tanker truck in Richmond roundabout

RICHMOND, Va. -- Six people were hurt, including two who were critically injured after a vehicle crashed into a tanker truck in a South Richmond roundabout early Saturday morning, according to authorities.

Richmond Police were called to the Maury Street roundabout at E. 4th & Maury streets just after 1 a.m.

"Officers arrived and found a passenger vehicle with heavy front-end damage and six injured occupants," Officer Phon Hoonsan said.

Investigators said the vehicle was "over-crowded with occupants" as it headed east on Maury Street before crossing into the westbound lane and hitting the tanker truck head-on as the truck was exiting the roundabout.

The people in that vehicle were transported to an area hospital. Two had injuries that were life-threatening, but police said their condition was later critical, but stable.

The driver of the tanker truck remained on the scene, police said.

Officials said their investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about the wreck is asked to call RPD Crash Team Investigator R. Jamison at 804-646-1665 or call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

