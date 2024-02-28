6-acre Broad St. site back on the market after second contract falls through

RICHMOND, Va. -- A piece of West Broad Street is back up for grabs after two previous deals with developers fell through.

The 6-acre plot at 4400 W. Broad St. that’s twice been eyed for large apartment projects by out-of-town developers was once again listed for sale last week.

In 2022, Phoenix-based developer Alliance Residential Co. put the land under contract with plans to build a pair of four-story apartment buildings totaling 340 units on the site, which sits on the Richmond-Henrico County line just east of Willow Lawn.

When Alliance’s deal fell through following a snafu regarding utility service to the site, another developer came in and picked up where Alliance left off. But that deal, too, is off, according to Bruce Milam of Bruce Commercial Realty, who is handling the list for longtime property owner Motleys Asset Disposition Group.

