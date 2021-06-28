Watch
Investigation underway into fire found atop state-owned building in Richmond

Posted at 10:32 AM, Jun 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-28 10:33:13-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a small fire found atop a state-owned building along the 600 block of North 5th Street, near Jackson Street, in downtown Richmond.

Fire crews were called to the building at about 5:56 a.m. Monday.

"Once on scene, they saw smoke and found a small fire on the second-tier roof," the Richmond Fire Department posted on Facebook. "The fire was contained to the outside of the building and our crews quickly extinguished it."

5th Street roof fire.png
Richmond Fire Department

The fire was marked under control at 6:25 a.m., according to the fire department.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

