59-year-old Chesterfield County man reported missing

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- The Chesterfield County Police are asking for assistance to locate a missing 59-year old man.

Eugene A. Ayala was last seen on Monday, April 19 at his home in the 2300 block of McKesson Drive and was reported missing by his wife on Wednesday.

Ayala is described as a white male, around 5-foot-11 and weighing around 285 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a San Francisco 49's sweatshirt, a blue tank top and blue jeans.

He may be driving a silver two-door Honda Civic with Virginia plates ULM-3575.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.