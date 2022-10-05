55 animals removed from Richmond home: 'It just wasn't safe for anybody'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Fifty-five animals were removed from a home in Richmond on Friday, according to Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC), in one of the worst cases the agency’s director had ever seen.

Officials could not release exactly where the rescue was made by RACC officers, citing an ongoing investigation, but they said charges are anticipated against potentially multiple people.

Additional information came into RACC about the home prior to Friday’s search, according to Christie Chipps Peters, RACC’s Director.

“We had received tips to this house a few times,” she said, adding even the new details couldn’t help them fully prepare for what was found.

“We removed 19 dogs, 33 cats, a potbelly pig, a turtle, a rabbit and a raccoon from the facility, from the house,” she said.

“So, has there been something like this in your career?” asked CBS 6 reporter Jake Burns.

“No, no, this is by far the worst of sheer number, and I would say as far as the state of the home and the way the animals were kept, yes, by far the worst,” Peters said.

RACC posted a picture of a dog rescued from the home on their Facebook page Wednesday. Chipps Peters said it was in the “best shape” of any of the animals saved.

Richmond Animal Care and Control

“So that gives you just like a glimpse into what the reality was, unfortunately, you know, just kept in completely unsanitary conditions for the people too really. It just wasn't safe for anybody to be in that space.”

Chipps Peters said the rescue was made in Richmond’s 3rd police precinct but could not provide further details at this point.

“For the animals that specifically were taken in this case, they will not be available for adoption through our shelter,” Chipps Peters said. “We just don't want any of those pets ending up back with family or friends in that situation, so that’s the reason.”

There are two good ways for those who want to help out the rescued animals to do so. RAAC’s shelter was already full prior to this operation, so in the immediate, adoptions would greatly help.

“Our shelter is completely at capacity, and then we have to take in 55 animals at the drop of a hat, we have to be creative in our space and how we're using our budget,” Chipps Peters said.

Donations made to the RACC foundation go directly to help pay for the expensive, life-saving medical care for the animals rescued. Any leftover funds are used for future animals that come into the shelter in need of care.

“For the 5% of the population that isn't making correct decisions and not being nice to their animals, those are the people that we find and prosecute, and we feel good about that,” Chipps Peters said. “We're ending a cycle of violence or interventions with those pets. The far overarching, beautiful part of this is that for all of those people, there's a million incredibly kind, helpful, supportive people that come out of the woodwork to love what we do and help make it better.”

For more information on the RACC foundation, click here.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.