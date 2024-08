RICHMOND, Va. -- A standout mansion in Richmond’s West End has changed hands in the priciest residential real estate deal in the region this year.

The green-copper-roofed house at 5407 Cary Street Road sold this month for $9 million, setting a high bar for area home sales in 2024 and topping last year’s highest seller, the Sharp family estate, which sold for $8.75 million.

Click here to continue reading about the buyer on Richmond BizSense.