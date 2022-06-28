52-unit apartment building planned near Northside's Six Points

RICHMOND, Va. — More apartments are in the pipeline for Northside’s Six Points area, where a first-time developer is planning a 52-unit building near the six-road convergence in the heart of Highland Park. Clean Livin LLC submitted plans with the city for a three-story building at 2906 Fifth Ave., a mostly wooded 1-acre lot along Rady Street south of its intersection with East Brookland Park Boulevard. Read more on Richmond BizSense.

