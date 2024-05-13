Two separate proposals to bring a combined 500 apartments to South Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- More than 500 apartments are in the works near the intersection of Semmes and Cowardin avenues in Richmond’s Southside, courtesy of two out-of-town developers.

Dallas-based Trammell Crow Residential is planning to develop three apartment buildings totaling 260 units at 2000 Semmes Ave. and 418 Cowardin Ave., while Tennessee-based Elmington is planning roughly the same number of units at 2201 McDonough St.

Trammell Crow’s project would rise on a 5.3-acre plot that’s been eyed for a variety of uses over the years, including a Wawa, office space and retail outparcel. Elmington, meanwhile, is looking to build on a 6.7-acre parcel that was formerly a mobile home park, located downhill of Semmes Avenue and across from Richmond Fire Station 17.

