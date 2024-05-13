Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Two separate proposals to bring a combined 500 apartments to South Richmond

Screenshot 2024-05-13 060912.png
BizSense
Screenshot 2024-05-13 060912.png
Posted at 6:10 AM, May 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-13 06:10:31-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- More than 500 apartments are in the works near the intersection of Semmes and Cowardin avenues in Richmond’s Southside, courtesy of two out-of-town developers.

Dallas-based Trammell Crow Residential is planning to develop three apartment buildings totaling 260 units at 2000 Semmes Ave. and 418 Cowardin Ave., while Tennessee-based Elmington is planning roughly the same number of units at 2201 McDonough St.

Trammell Crow’s project would rise on a 5.3-acre plot that’s been eyed for a variety of uses over the years, including a Wawa, office space and retail outparcel. Elmington, meanwhile, is looking to build on a 6.7-acre parcel that was formerly a mobile home park, located downhill of Semmes Avenue and across from Richmond Fire Station 17.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone