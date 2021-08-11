Watch
Police: 5-year-old boy left in hot SUV dies in Virginia

Posted at 11:38 AM, Aug 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-11 11:39:52-04

SPRINGFIELD, Va. -- A 5-year-old boy is dead after Fairfax County police say he was left in a hot SUV on Tuesday afternoon.

News outlets report that police officers responding to a report of an unconscious child on Grey Fox Drive in Springfield found the boy unresponsive in the driveway.

Police say the boy was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead. Police say the boy arrived home with a parent and siblings earlier in the afternoon and was left behind strapped in a car seat for unknown reasons.

The temperature outside the car was 93 degrees, but temperatures inside vehicles can climb much higher.


(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
