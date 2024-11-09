5 wounded in shooting at Virginia restaurant after witnesses on patio heard shots, police say

LYNCHBURG, Va. — Five people were wounded in a shooting at a Virginia restaurant Friday night, police said.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired just after 11:20 p.m. at BeeBee's Spot in Lynchburg, a police statement said. They found three adults at the scene with gunshot wounds, who were treated and taken to the hospital, police said. Shortly afterward, two more adults arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds stemming from the same incident. Police said all the wounded were expected to recover.

No other information was released. Authorities said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the shooting should contact the Lynchburg Police Department.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Facebook|Instagram|X|Threads|TikTok