5 people, including 3 children, shot during Fourth of July celebration in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A Fourth of July celebration in Charlottesville turned violent when five people were shot during what police believe was a gang-related shootout on Orangedale Avenue.

The victims included three children, ages 9, 11, and 17, as well as an 18-year-old and a 52-year-old. Police say none of them were intended targets of the gunfire, WCAV reported.

"You shot a 9-year-old kid. Think about that for a second," Charlottesville Police Chief Michael Kochis said.

The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. in a neighborhood off Fifth Street when the sound of fireworks was replaced by gunfire.

"At first it was like a big firework and then I hear about 60 gunshots," one witness said. "It went off and.... pow, pow, pow, pow, pow, pow — and then it got real hectic out here. It was really bad."

Another witness described the chaotic scene: "We seen a little girl, she was stretched out and an older woman up the street."

Kochis said video evidence of the incident was disturbing.

"Video of that shootout and hearing small kids screaming and yelling and crying when this has happened, it's just something that's not easy to watch," Kochis said.

The shooting occurred when two groups, which police believe are gang-affiliated, opened fire on each other.

"[Expletive] got wicked. It got real wicked," a witness recalled.

Charlottesville Police are now working with Albemarle County authorities to find those responsible for the shooting.

"This has nothing to do with Albemarle County. They're here with us today working side by side with our detectives putting this case together to bring those folks to justice," Kochis said.

Multiple witnesses have already come forward in the early stages of the investigation. Kochis emphasized that the shooters will be found and held accountable.

"We've been talking about gun violence for a while and we've made a lot of progress, but when you see something like this, clearly we haven't made enough," Kochis said.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.