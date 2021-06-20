$5 million Outer Banks home damaged in fire, 42 people escape

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. - The cause of the fire that destroyed a home in Kill Devils Hill early Sunday morning remained under investigation.

Firefighters responded to the 2000 block of South Virginia Dare Trail at about 4 a.m. Sunday.

Sheila Foster Davies

At least 42 people were inside the home at the time of the fire. Everyone made it out alive.

"Praying for our neighbors and all the renters in the houses beside us," Sheila Foster Davies, Dare County’s Director of Health and Human Services, posted on Facebook. "Not sure when we will be allowed back to our condo but feeling so thankful we live in a community with amazing firefighters and first responders."

The fire damaged other nearby buildings and cars parked outside.

The vacation home was valued at $4.9 million, according to OBXToday.com.