Where you can see fireworks this Fourth of July in Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- Central Virginia is offering a variety of chances to see July 4 fireworks shows to celebrate the 248 anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.
This is a working list and will be updated as more are announced.
Saturday, June 29:
Fireworks on the Appomattox
- Saturday, June 29
- 9:30 p.m.
- Tri-Cities Hospitals, Hopewell Riverwalk, City Park, and Hopewell City Marina
Wednesday, July 3:
Trapezium Brewing Company and the city of Petersburg annual Independence Day Celebration
- Wednesday July 3
- 4:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- 423 3rd Street Petersburg, Va
- Fireworks end the night at 9:00 p.m.
Thursday, July 4:
Independence day fireworks at the Diamond
- July 4 Squirrels vs. Baysox
- Gates open at 5:00 p.m.
- First Pitch 6:35 p.m.
- Fireworks after the game concludes
- Tickets Sold Out
- July 5 Squirrels vs. Baysox
- Gates open at 5:30 p.m.
- First pitch 6:35 p.m.
- Fireworks after the game concludes
- July 6 Squirrels vs. Baysox
- Gates open at 5:00 p.m.
- First pitch 6:05 p.m.
- Fireworks after the game concludes
Festival of Arts at Dogwood Dell
- 600 S. Arthur Ashe Blvd.
- July 4- 5:30 p.m. "The Big Show" Indenpendence Day Celebration & Fireworks
- Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m.
Red, White and Lights- Glen Allen, Fourth of July Celebration
- Thursday July 4
- Gates open at 4:00 p.m.
- The Richmond Symphony headlines the show with a laser light show finale (no fireworks)
- CBS 6's Greg McQuade will serve as the emcee for the event
Chesterfield County Parks and Recreation annual Fourth of July celebration
- Thursday July 4
- Gates open at 5:00 p.m. with fireworks beginning at dark
- Chesterfield County Fairgrounds, 10300 Courthouse Road
Kings Dominion Star-Spangled Nights
- July 4-6
- Fireworks each night at 10:00 p.m.
Friday, July 5:
ChowDown in Powhatan Freedom Festival
- July 5
- Gates open at 5:00 p.m.
- Fireworks at dusk
- 4042 Anderson Highway
Saturday, July 6:
Celebrate Independence Field Day of the Past at Redfield Farm
- Saturday July 6
- 3:30 p.m.
- Live music, truck pulls, face painting, and fireworks
- 11404 Circle Dr. Amelia, Va
