Where you can see fireworks this Fourth of July in Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- Central Virginia is offering a variety of chances to see July 4 fireworks shows to celebrate the 248 anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

This is a working list and will be updated as more are announced.

Saturday, June 29:

Fireworks on the Appomattox



Saturday, June 29

9:30 p.m.

Tri-Cities Hospitals, Hopewell Riverwalk, City Park, and Hopewell City Marina

Wednesday, July 3:

Trapezium Brewing Company and the city of Petersburg annual Independence Day Celebration



Wednesday July 3

4:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

423 3rd Street Petersburg, Va

Fireworks end the night at 9:00 p.m.

Thursday, July 4:

Independence day fireworks at the Diamond



July 4 Squirrels vs. Baysox

Gates open at 5:00 p.m. First Pitch 6:35 p.m. Fireworks after the game concludes Tickets Sold Out

July 5 Squirrels vs. Baysox

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. First pitch 6:35 p.m. Fireworks after the game concludes

July 6 Squirrels vs. Baysox

Gates open at 5:00 p.m. First pitch 6:05 p.m. Fireworks after the game concludes



Festival of Arts at Dogwood Dell



600 S. Arthur Ashe Blvd.

July 4- 5:30 p.m. "The Big Show" Indenpendence Day Celebration & Fireworks

Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m.

Red, White and Lights- Glen Allen, Fourth of July Celebration



Thursday July 4

Gates open at 4:00 p.m.

The Richmond Symphony headlines the show with a laser light show finale (no fireworks)

CBS 6's Greg McQuade will serve as the emcee for the event

Chesterfield County Parks and Recreation annual Fourth of July celebration



Thursday July 4

Gates open at 5:00 p.m. with fireworks beginning at dark

Chesterfield County Fairgrounds, 10300 Courthouse Road

Kings Dominion Star-Spangled Nights



July 4-6

Fireworks each night at 10:00 p.m.

Friday, July 5:

ChowDown in Powhatan Freedom Festival



July 5

Gates open at 5:00 p.m.

Fireworks at dusk

4042 Anderson Highway

Saturday, July 6:

Celebrate Independence Field Day of the Past at Redfield Farm



Saturday July 6

3:30 p.m.

Live music, truck pulls, face painting, and fireworks

11404 Circle Dr. Amelia, Va

