Where you can see fireworks this Fourth of July in Central Virginia

Posted at 6:42 AM, Jul 01, 2024

RICHMOND, Va. -- Central Virginia is offering a variety of chances to see July 4 fireworks shows to celebrate the 248 anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

This is a working list and will be updated as more are announced.

Saturday, June 29:
Fireworks on the Appomattox

  • Saturday, June 29
  • 9:30 p.m.
  • Tri-Cities Hospitals, Hopewell Riverwalk, City Park, and Hopewell City Marina

Wednesday, July 3:

Trapezium Brewing Company and the city of Petersburg annual Independence Day Celebration

  • Wednesday July 3
  • 4:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
  • 423 3rd Street Petersburg, Va
  • Fireworks end the night at 9:00 p.m.

Thursday, July 4:

Independence day fireworks at the Diamond

  • July 4 Squirrels vs. Baysox
    • Gates open at 5:00 p.m.
    • First Pitch 6:35 p.m.
    • Fireworks after the game concludes
    • Tickets Sold Out
  • July 5 Squirrels vs. Baysox
    • Gates open at 5:30 p.m.
    • First pitch 6:35 p.m.
    • Fireworks after the game concludes
  • July 6 Squirrels vs. Baysox
    • Gates open at 5:00 p.m.
    • First pitch 6:05 p.m.
    • Fireworks after the game concludes

Festival of Arts at Dogwood Dell

  • 600 S. Arthur Ashe Blvd.
  • July 4- 5:30 p.m. "The Big Show" Indenpendence Day Celebration & Fireworks
  • Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m.

Red, White and Lights- Glen Allen, Fourth of July Celebration

  • Thursday July 4
  • Gates open at 4:00 p.m.
  • The Richmond Symphony headlines the show with a laser light show finale (no fireworks)
  • CBS 6's Greg McQuade will serve as the emcee for the event

Chesterfield County Parks and Recreation annual Fourth of July celebration

  • Thursday July 4
  • Gates open at 5:00 p.m. with fireworks beginning at dark
  • Chesterfield County Fairgrounds, 10300 Courthouse Road

Kings Dominion Star-Spangled Nights

  • July 4-6
  • Fireworks each night at 10:00 p.m.

Friday, July 5:

ChowDown in Powhatan Freedom Festival

  • July 5
  • Gates open at 5:00 p.m.
  • Fireworks at dusk
  • 4042 Anderson Highway

Saturday, July 6:

Celebrate Independence Field Day of the Past at Redfield Farm

  • Saturday July 6
  • 3:30 p.m.
  • Live music, truck pulls, face painting, and fireworks
  • 11404 Circle Dr. Amelia, Va

