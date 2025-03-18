Food drive will honor memory of Lucia Bremer: 'Help keep Lucia's light shining'

RICHMOND, Va. — The Canterbury Recreation Association will host a food drive in honor of Lucia Bremer, a 13-year-old girl who was killed while walking with a friend after school in 2021.

Community members can bring canned donations to the fourth annual Lucia Bremer Day of Service on Saturday, March 22. The drive will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Canterbury Recreation in the West End (1200 Pump Road). Feed More requests no glass goods be donated.

Feed More

The Canterbury Recreation Association has raised close to $15,000 for Feed More and collected nearly 10,000 pounds of food over the past three years, according to manager Angie Hutchinson. Lucia Bremer was a member of the organization's pool and a student at Quioccasin Middle School in Henrico County.

To make a monetary donation to the food drive, visit Feed More's website.

