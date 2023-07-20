4-vehicle wreck involving overturned box closes Interstate 95 south in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. -- A four-vehicle wreck involving an overturned box truck has closed all lanes of Interstate 95 south in Petersburg Wednesday night.

VDOT officials said all of the interstate's southbound lanes as well as the interstate's left northbound lane are closed at mile marker 50 near the exit for Route 301.

Officials with Virginia State Police said the box truck ran off the road, overcorrected and hit the jersey wall as well as a Honda sedan. Two other vehicles ran into the debris.

Troopers said one person was injured and taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officials said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

"Motorists can expect delays," VDOT officials wrote.

