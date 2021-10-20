Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Deadly, four-vehicle crash closes I-95 in Spotsylvania

items.[0].image.alt
Virginia Department of Transportation
VDOT I95 Crash Spotsylvania Thornburg 2.png
VDOT I95 Crash Spotsylvania Thornburg.png
Posted at 9:28 AM, Oct 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-20 09:33:24-04

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. -- One person died and three others were injured in a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 early Wednesday morning that closed all southbound lanes of the interstate in that area for hours.

Virginia State Police and VDOT said the crash happened in the southbound lanes near exit 118, which is the Thornburg exit.

The crash happened just after 5 a.m. and, as of 9 a.m., all southbound lanes in the area remain closed with a five-mile backup. Traffic is being diverted to Route 1.

State Police said the crash involved a sedan traveling south on I-95 when it ran off the left side of the roadway, collided with a guardrail, continued across all three travel lanes off of the right side of the roadway and collided with a tractor-trailer that was parked on the shoulder.

The sedan finally stopped in the right travel lane, where it was struck by two southbound tractor-trailers, troopers said.

We'll continue to update this developing story as we get more details.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copy of Virginia Voter Guide.png

Virginia Politics

Election 2021 Virginia Voter Guide