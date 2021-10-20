Deadly, four-vehicle crash closes I-95 in Spotsylvania

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. -- One person died and three others were injured in a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 early Wednesday morning that closed all southbound lanes of the interstate in that area for hours.

Virginia State Police and VDOT said the crash happened in the southbound lanes near exit 118, which is the Thornburg exit.

The crash happened just after 5 a.m. and, as of 9 a.m., all southbound lanes in the area remain closed with a five-mile backup. Traffic is being diverted to Route 1.

State Police said the crash involved a sedan traveling south on I-95 when it ran off the left side of the roadway, collided with a guardrail, continued across all three travel lanes off of the right side of the roadway and collided with a tractor-trailer that was parked on the shoulder.

The sedan finally stopped in the right travel lane, where it was struck by two southbound tractor-trailers, troopers said.

We'll continue to update this developing story as we get more details.

