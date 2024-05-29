4 people killed in crash on Virginia road

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. -- Four people were killed in a crash Tuesday morning on Route 15, near Route 781, in Buckingham County, according to Virginia State Police.

"A 2012 Ford Fusion [headed south] crossed the centerline and struck a 2022 Ford T350 traveling north on Route 15. The Fusion then continued traveling the wrong way in the northbound lane and struck head-on a 2021 Nissan Versa. The impact of the crash caused the Versa to run off the road and overturn," a Virginia State Police spokesperson wrote in an email about the crash.

Erika M. Henshaw, 77, of Dillwyn, Va., who was driving the Fusion, and passenger, Alvin P. Henshaw, 85, died at the scene, police said.

"The driver of the Versa, Runping Z. Rhett, 66, of Alton, Va., and a passenger, Eric D. Truscott, 37, died at the scene," the state police spokesperson continued.

All the deceased were wearing seatbelts, police said.

The Ford T350 driver was not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation. If you knew the crash victims or have more information, please email the CBS 6 Newsroom.