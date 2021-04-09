Watch
4 accused of getting pandemic jobless benefits for inmates

AP Images
Prison Cell Bars – Black and White 86408959
Posted at 2:52 PM, Apr 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-09 14:52:46-04

NORFOLK, Va. -- Prosecutors say a federal grand jury has indicted four people for their roles in a scheme to use the identities of 35 Virginia prison inmates to secure more than $300,000 in pandemic-related unemployment benefits.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Virginia says two women worked with two inmates at correctional institutions to collect information of other inmates to apply for the unemployment benefits.

Two men who were serving time are accused of providing information for inmates where they serving time.

The four people charged and the prisoners whose IDs were use shared more than $334,000 and obtained nearly $437,000.

