Architecture firm 3North wraps up HQ renovation in Richmond

3North-interior-3.jpg
BizSense
Posted at 6:15 AM, Jan 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-16 06:15:11-05

RICHMOND, Va. — After two years in a temporary office setup, design firm 3North has made its new home its own.

The local architecture studio recently completed its renovation of 4015 Fitzhugh Ave., the former Boy Scouts of America building beside Malvern Avenue that it leased and moved to in 2021.

The six-month project, which wrapped up last fall, had been planned since the move and carried over through a change in the building’s ownership, from Dave McCormack’s Waukeshaw Development to Stan and Emily Anderson, who purchased the two-story building from Waukeshaw in 2022.

Taking cues from the building’s mid-century design, the renovation opened up the previously walled-off interior spaces of the 13,000-square-foot structure, which was built in the 1950s for Virginia Mutual Insurance Co. (now Alfa Insurance).

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

