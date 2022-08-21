Watch Now
'The Geekdom is welcome' at 36th VA Comicon, host says

Richmond Raceway hosts VA Comicon: 'The geekdom is welcome today'
Posted at 11:58 AM, Aug 21, 2022
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The 36th VA Comicon at the Richmond Raceway Saturday was a little slice of heaven for sci-fi, comic book and superhero fans.

The one-day event featured 36,000 square-feet of comics and collectibles.

Comic book creators and authors were on-site signing autographs and meeting fans.

“The geekdom is welcome today,” VA Comicon host Frank D said. “If you were a nerd in school, today is the day to express yourself and show what you can do. Look at these beautiful cosplays… Any hero you’re looking for is right here.”

Alyssa Sohnly attended the event and was amazed by the turnout.

“It’s kind of interesting how people come together just to buy other stuff and collectibles and get to know other people,” Sohnly said.

The next VA Comicon is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Richmond Raceway.

