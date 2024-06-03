Richmond police investigating double shooting on city's southside

RICHMOND, Va. --Richmond Police tell CBS 6 that they are now investigating a shooting that sent two men to the hospital.

Police say that they were called to the 800 block of East 36th Street at 10:30 p.m. Sunday night for a reported shooting.

Officers say that one man had to be rushed to the hospital while the other took himself to the hospital.

Both men are now at Chippenham Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!