346-year-old tradition continues at Virginia Governor's Mansion

RICHMOND, Va. -- Governor Glenn Youngkin welcomed delegations from the Mattaponi Indian Tribe and the Pamunkey Indian Tribe at the Executive Mansion for the 346th Tribute Ceremony.

The chiefs of the tribes honored the 1677 signing of the Treaty of Middle Plantation by presenting a deer as a symbolic tax payment to Virginia's governor.

"...every day is an honor for us to acknowledge the long standing relationship that exists between the Mattaponi and the Pamunkey Indian Tribes," the governor stated. "Every year that we are reminded about the deep, deep relationship that is kept alive for well over 346 years. These efforts are the foundation of our continued partnership."

There are 11 state-recognized Indian tribes in Virginia: the Cheroenhaka (Nottoway) Indian Tribe, Chickahominy Indian Tribe, Chickahominy Indians Eastern Division, Mattaponi Indian Tribe, Monacan Indian Nation, Nansemond Indian Tribe, Nottoway Indian Tribe of Virginia, Pamunkey Indian Tribe, Patawomeck Indian Tribe of Virginia, Rappahannock Tribe, and the Upper Mattaponi Indian Tribe. Seven of the tribes are federally recognized.

The tribes also presented handmade gifts to the Governor and First Lady including a pair of earrings, a decorated gourd, and a decorated feather.

The Governor would go on to say, "I want to thank you, I want to thank you for not just caring about a ceremony, but upholding the values that underpin our commonwealth, our country. And of course, each one of your tribes. Your friendship, and your dedication to the fellowship and partnership is what keeps this great ceremony and this great relationship thriving. Today, we honor the past. We honor the president and we look forward to the future."

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!