32 townhomes planned for Short Pump site once envisioned for office use

RICHMOND, Va. -- Shifts in market demands have brought about a change in plan for an undeveloped site at the eastern entrance to the Bacova community in Short Pump.

Developers Robert Babcock and Lawrence Liesfeld have filed plans for 32 four-story townhomes at 4600 Pouncey Tract Road, a 3.6-acre parcel northwest of Pouncey Tract’s intersection with Liesfeld Farm Drive north of Interstate 64.

The townhomes are a change from an earlier plan that called for an office development on that site, which is across Liesfeld Farm Drive from Colonial Trail Elementary School and adjacent to Babcock’s Short Pump Manor subdivision. The site is a gateway for Bacova and across Pouncey Tract from Twin Hickory, another master-planned community developed by HHHunt.

