Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

32 townhomes planned for Short Pump site once envisioned for office use

BacovaTHs4.jpg
BizSense
BacovaTHs4.jpg
Posted at 6:47 AM, Jun 12, 2024

RICHMOND, Va. -- Shifts in market demands have brought about a change in plan for an undeveloped site at the eastern entrance to the Bacova community in Short Pump.

Developers Robert Babcock and Lawrence Liesfeld have filed plans for 32 four-story townhomes at 4600 Pouncey Tract Road, a 3.6-acre parcel northwest of Pouncey Tract’s intersection with Liesfeld Farm Drive north of Interstate 64.

The townhomes are a change from an earlier plan that called for an office development on that site, which is across Liesfeld Farm Drive from Colonial Trail Elementary School and adjacent to Babcock’s Short Pump Manor subdivision. The site is a gateway for Bacova and across Pouncey Tract from Twin Hickory, another master-planned community developed by HHHunt.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone