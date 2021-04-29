Watch
31-year-old man dead after being shot in Colonial Heights

Posted at 8:36 AM, Apr 29, 2021
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. -- Police said a 31-year-old Petersburg man is dead after being shot just after midnight on Thursday.

The man was found by Colonial Heights Police in the 400 block of East Roslyn Road after they were called for a report of a person being shot.

Police said they attempted to save the man's life along with other first responders, but it was too late.

The man was identified as Gerard Richardson according to police.

Police believe Richardson and the person or persons who shot him knew each other, but the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Adam Brandeberry at (804)524-9327 or can contact Chesterfield/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at (804)748-0660 or by using the P3 tips app.

