Fire damages 301 Seafood in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Two people were displaced after a fire at 301 Seafood on Jefferson Davis Highway in North Chesterfield.

The fire call came in just after 7 p.m.

Two people who live in an apartment above the restaurant were able to get out safely.

Both floors were on fire when fire crews arrived.

No injuries were reported.

The fire did impact the laundromat next door.

Both businesses will be closed due to the damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.