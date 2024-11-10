Watch Now
The awesome reason volunteers just planted 300 trees in Richmond neighborhood

FULL INTERVIEW: Why 300 trees were just planted in Richmond neighborhood
Oak Grove Trees
RICHMOND, Va. — Richmonders and members of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation planted more than 300 trees in the Oak Grove neighborhood on Saturday in hopes of slowing the effects of climate change.

Volunteers were given shovels, mulch and various trees where they will provide shaded, cooler areas in urban neighborhoods.

The new vegetation will help reduce pollution and boost health benefits to the community after a summer of damaging weather in Virginia, according to them members of the organization.

In return, the new plantings were a more cost-effective way to address climate change threats.

