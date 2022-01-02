300+ take part in New Year's Day 5k run in Midlothian

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Road Runners Club hit the ground running in 2022 with its First Day 5k.

Organizers said more than 300 people took part in the New Year's Day run, which started from ACAC-Midlothian, and was followed by a kids run.

Rainey Nikawski, the president of the club, said the 5K is "super family-friendly."

"One of the most unique aspects of this 5k, there is an eveningwear aspect," Nikawaski said. "We have prizes for the best-dressed couple so you can wear an evening gown or a tux and there are awards for that specific category."

Folks who missed Saturday's run can still do the 5k virtually. To register or get more information on the race, click here.