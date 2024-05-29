Watch Now
Scaled-down plan for nearly 300 homes off Genito Road advances in Chesterfield

BizSense
Posted at 6:40 AM, May 29, 2024
RICHMOND, Va. -- A slightly scaled-down plan to add hundreds of homes in Chesterfield’s Moseley area has passed muster with the Planning Commission and is headed to county supervisors for a final decision next month.

At their meeting last week, commissioners recommended approval for Dogwood Creek, a development now planned for up to 293 houses on 178 acres on the south side of Genito Road near its intersection with Bailey Farm Road.

The proposal from Midlothian-based TC Development LLC has been scaled down in density since it was submitted in November. The original plan called for 356 homes with a variety of lot sizes ranging from 50 to 90 feet wide, including some lots accessed by private alleys. The revised plan shows all of the lots under the county’s R-12 zoning, which calls for 90-foot widths and lot areas of 12,000 square feet.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

