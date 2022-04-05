300 apartments, townhomes planned to replace Henrico motel
The Knights Inn motel at 9002 Brook Road.
Posted at 4:16 PM, Apr 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-05 16:16:27-04
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- As hundreds of homes begin to rise across the street, a 1950s-era motel site along Brook Road is being positioned to add a few hundred more. Documents filed with Henrico County show plans to replace the Knights Inn motel at 9002 Brook Road with more than 300 apartments and townhomes, as well as a commercial space fronting Brook. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
