Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

3-year-old boy killed in 'accidental' shooting in Newport News, police say

1200 block of 26th Street
Posted at 3:44 PM, Apr 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-08 15:45:06-04

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — An investigation is underway after police said a three-year-old boy was killed in an "accidental" shooting Thursday morning in Newport News.

Officers were called to the 1200 block of 26th Street for a report of a shooting just before 9:10 a.m., according to Newport News Police.

When officers arrived, they found a 3-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound. The child was pronounced decad at the scene, according to police.

"The shooting appeared to be accidental," police wrote in a news release Friday.

The boy's father, Nathan Copeland, was arrested on an unrelated charged of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

The investigation into the child's death remains ongoing and police said other charges are pending.

Man charged after 3-year-old killed by unattended & loaded firearm in Portsmouth: Official

In a separate incident, a 3-year-old boy was accidentally shot to death in Portsmouth on Ash Street on Monday, April 3.

Newly obtained court documents in the Portsmouth incident revealed that investigators believe the “firearm was left loaded and unattended.”Police arrested 20-year-old Jaquan Askew in relation to this incident and charged him with allowing access to firearms by children.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone