3 schools in Louisa County dismiss students early for water issue

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. -- Thomas Jefferson Elementary School, Louisa County High School and Middle School released their students early Thursday after experiencing a loss of water pressure due to an issue with a county water line, school officials said.

Students from the three schools were dismissed at 11:30 a.m., but all other schools in the county are still on their regular schedule.

For families participating in virtual learning from those schools, there won't be any Zoom sessions after 11:30 a.m. Officials said virtual learning students should focus on asynchronous lessons for the rest of the school day and things will be back to normal Friday.

After-school practices at Louisa County High School have also been canceled for Thursday, but officials said games will move forward as scheduled.

The Louisa County Middle School's Veterans Day Concert will be rescheduled.

County crews are out assessing the water issue, but officials said a timeline for restoration has not been determined.

