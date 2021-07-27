3 people shot in Richmond in 2 separate incidents

RICHMOND, Va. -- Three people were shot in Richmond in two separate incidents in what ended up being a dangerous night in the city.

A call reporting shots fired came in on the southside of Richmond around 7:30 p.m. on Monday and officers were called to Lyndhaven Avenue.

Sources said that when officers arrived at the scene, they found two men with what appeared to be non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Detectives believe two groups of men got into a gunfight and began shooting.

Officers believed the scene from the gunfight extended to Cole Street on Monday night. A Toyota sedan was caught in the crossfire and riddled with bullet holes.

Prior to those two incidents, there was another incident that brought cops out to patrol a scene.

Off of German School Road in Midlothian Turnpike, officers were guarding a door at a residence. Crime Insider sources said that there was a call to the residence for a woman who was shot. According to sources, her injuries are life-threatening.

Sources said that officers were inside the residence for up to around four hours and that they removed evidence from the home. At this point, they believe that it may be a self-inflicted gunshot wound but they have not made an official call.