2 Richmond women killed in I-95 wrong-way crash

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. -- Three people, including two women from Richmond, were killed in a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Prince William County on Thursday, according to Virginia State Police.

The deceased were identified by police as:

Stephanie T. Morton, 46, of Richmond (Dodge Avenger driver)

Tia O. Porter, 26, of Richmond (Dodge Avenger passenger)

Kenneth E. Crosby Jr., 61, of Dumfries (Ford Ranger pickup truck driver)

Morton, police said, was speeding and refused to stop when troopers attempted to pull her over on the interstate.

"The incident began at approximately 4:33 p.m. Thursday when a Virginia State Police trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a 2008 Dodge Avenger traveling north on Interstate 95 at a high rate of speed near the 127-mile-marker in Spotsylvania County.

The violation was for traveling 80 mph in a posted 65 mph zone," A Virginia State Police spokesperson wrote in an email about the incident. "Within two minutes, the trooper terminated the pursuit due to heavy northbound traffic on I-95."

Farther up Interstate 95, another trooper waited for the speeding vehicle to approach.

"Due to lighter traffic, this trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the Dodge again refused to stop and accelerated north on I-95. A pursuit was initiated. The Dodge exited I-95 for the Express Lanes," the email continued. "It broke through three of the lighted Express Lanes gates at the entry as it headed north into the lanes that were switched for southbound traffic only. The trooper did not follow the Dodge into the Express Lanes."

Headed the wrong-way in the Express Lanes, Morton's car collided head-on with Crosby's Ford pick-up truck, according to police.

"The impact of the crash caused the Ford to run off the side of the Express Lanes and over the guardrail," the email continued. "Meanwhile, a 2016 Hyundai Tucson and a 2021 Volkswagen Atlas collided with the Dodge, causing the Dodge to catch fire."

Four other people involved in the crash were treated for their non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash remained on-going Friday.

This is a developing story.