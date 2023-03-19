Men injured in Williamsburg triple shooting near William & Mary campus

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Three people are in the hospital following a shooting near the campus of William & Mary early Sunday morning, according to authorities.

Williamsburg Police were called to the 700 block of Scotland Street just before 2 a.m. That is near the Chick-fil-A and the Wawa on Richmond Road.

Officers found a 25-year-old man and two 24-year-old men suffering from gunshot wounds.

The men were taken to Riverside Regional Medical Center where police said all three are expected to survive.

Update: No W&M students Injured. Area near the Deli's at Scotland Street and Richmond Road is clear. WPD still investigating. — William & Mary News (@WMNews) March 19, 2023

"Shots fired at Deli's. 3 injured. Avoid area. Police investigating. No believed danger to campus," officials with William & Mary posted at 3:30 a.m.

Officials with the college said that no students were injured.

The investigation into shooting remains ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked call the Williamsburg Police Department at 757-220-2331. People can also leave an anonymous tip by calling the Peninsula Crime Stoppers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.