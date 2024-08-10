Watch Now
Person critically injured, 2 others hurt in Laburnum Avenue crash, police say

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Three people were injured, one of them critically, in a crash on a busy road in eastern Henrico County early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the two-vehicle crash just after midnight on Laburnum Avenue at Interstate 64, Lt. Karen Furgurson with Henrico Police said.

"Multiple police and fire units responded and found a two-vehicle crash with serious injuries," Furgurson said. "One patient has been transported to the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries in addition to two other patients with other injuries."

Furgurson said the "active investigation" closed traffic on Laburnum at Gay Avenue.

"Please avoid this area until the scene can be cleared," police said.

The road has reopened to traffic as of about 4:10 a.m.

No additional details were available at last check.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

