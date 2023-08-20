Watch Now
Troopers ID 3 killed after pickup rear-ends car stopped in I-95 lane in Hanover

Posted at 5:33 PM, Aug 20, 2023
HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- Officials have released the names of the three people killed in a wreck after authorities said their car stopped in the center lane of Interstate 95 in Hanover County early Saturday morning.

Troopers said the crash happened around 2:10 a.m. along I-95 south about a mile from the Lewistown Road exit.

A Nissan Sentra with a Maryland registration that was stopped in the center lane of I-95 for "unknown reasons" was rear-ended by a Dodge Ram pick-up, Virginia State Police officials said.

Three people, 24-year-old Francisco Eleazar Orellana Reyes, 18-year-old Andrea Michelle Rodriguez Guillen a 16-year-old girl, all residents of Annapolis, Maryland, died at the scene, according to troopers.

A 21-year-old man from Annapolis was taken to VCU Medical Center with injuries described as serious, but non-life-threatening.

The driver of the pickup was not hurt, according to troopers.

The wreck, which closed all lanes of I-95 south, remains under investigation, officials said. All of the interstate's lanes had reopened and the scene was clear as of about 6:45 a.m.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
