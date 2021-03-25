3 finalists announced for Richmond casino; city plans virtual meetings for next week

RICHMOND, Va. -- Three of the proposals for a casino in Richmond are no longer being considered, city officials confirmed Wednesday.

The proposals from Wind Creek Hospitality, Golden Nugget and the Pamunkey Indian Tribe & Reservation did not advance due to concerns about site control, lack of organizational experience and financial projections, according to city officials.

The city will host three virtual meetings with the remaining contenders next week.

Bally’s Corporation which hopes to build at Chippenham Parkway and Powhite Parkway in South Richmond

ONE Resort & Casino which hopes to build at Walmsley Boulevard and Interstate 95 in South Richmond

Cordish Companies which hopes to build at 1301 N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard in North Richmond

"The top ranked proposals stood out because the operators provided strong proposals with detailed financial and operational analyses to support their vision for a resort casino in Richmond," city officials said.

Legislation adopted by the Virginia General Assembly and signed into law by Governor Ralph Northam earlier in the year, authorized the city to host a casino gaming establishment.

Pamunkey Indian Tribe & Reservation Statement:

“The Pamunkey Indian Tribe was extremely disappointed to learn directly from the City of Richmond that its casino proposal would not receive any further consideration in the Richmond casino selection process," Pamunkey Indian Tribe Chief Robert Gray said. "The timing of the decision, which comes before the public comment period has even concluded, seriously undermines confidence in the selection process and suggests a pre-determined outcome has been reached. The timing of this decision also suggests that public and community input will not be seriously considered in this process. Further, it appears that the City of Richmond did not afford the Pamunkey Indian Tribe the optional preference in state law that recognizes the Pamunkey Tribe’s ancestral heritage in the region. The Pamunkey Indian Tribe submitted the only 100 percent minority-owned, Virginia-based proposal. We were shocked to learn of our early dismissal from a process occurring in our native region and state, particularly in light of the fact that the Tribe was one of the first entities – if not the first – to talk to the City about gaming before commercial gaming was legalized in the Commonwealth.”

Wind Creek Statement:

"We are disappointed to learn that Wind Creek Hospitality will not be considered for the Richmond casino project," company officials said. "We strongly believe that Wind Creek sets itself apart from other operators by not only building casino resorts, but by building up the communities our properties are located within. We wish the best of luck to the other operators and to the City of Richmond as they continue through the selection process."

