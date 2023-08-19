3 killed after pickup rear-ends car stopped in I-95 center lane in Hanover

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- Three people were killed in a wreck after a car stopped in the center lane of Interstate 95 in Hanover County early Saturday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

Troopers said the crash happened around 2:10 a.m. along I-95 south about a mile from the Lewistown Road exit.

A Nissan Sentra with a Maryland registration that was stopped in the center lane of I-95 for "unknown reasons" was rear-ended by a Dodge Ram pick-up, officials said.

"Three people; two teenage females, and one male who age is unconfirmed at this time, possibly in his early twenties, were confirmed dead at the scene," troopers said.

A 21-year-old man was taken to VCU Medical Center with injuries described as serious, but non-life-threatening.

The driver of the pickup was not hurt, according to troopers.

The victims' names have not yet been released as troopers are working to notify their families.

The wreck remains under investigation, officials said.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.