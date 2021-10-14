3 men charged after botched carjacking, I-95 wrong-way chase

STAFFORD, Va. — Authorities in Virginia say a botched carjacking led to a high-speed, wrong-way chase on Interstate 95.

Stafford Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz says the men tried to take an Anytime Fitness patron's car Tuesday, according to The Free Lance-Star.

Witnesses say the patron is trained in martial arts and fought back.

One man got the car key, but didn’t know how to drive a manual transmission vehicle.

Kimmitz says the men fled in their own car onto I-95 at speeds just under 100 mph.

The car ended up going the wrong way in HOV lanes before the men stopped and ran.

A police dog found the men and two surrendered.

Kimmitz says the dog captured the third man who ran.