3-car crash shuts down Richmond intersection

3 hurt in Richmond wreck
Posted at 4:40 PM, Aug 04, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- Several people were hospitalized following a three-car crash at a South Richmond intersection Wednesday afternoon.

Police were called to the crash at Warwick and Green Ridge roads just after 2:10 p.m.

Officials said three people involved in the crash were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

There has been no word yet on the extent of their injuries.

Police said Warwick Road would remain closed until at least 6:30 p.m. "to accommodate the investigation."

The Richmond Police Crash Team is investigating the crash.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

