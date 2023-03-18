3 arrested after shots fired at Prince George home

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. -- Three men have been arrested for opening fire in a Prince George County neighborhood Friday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 1100 block of Eagle Place just after 12 p.m. for reports of a shooting into an occupied residence.

"Upon arrival, officers discovered several bullets penetrated the residence," Officer Alexis Grochmal with Prince George County Police said. "Detectives immediately began investigating the incident."

No one was injured, according to police.

Detectives identified three suspects, who were "located and placed into custody" with the help of Virginia State Police, Grochmal said.

Xzavier Harris, 23, of Richmond, was charged with conspiracy to shoot into an occupied dwelling, three counts of attempted malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of felony and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Duriel Smith Jr., 24, of Henrico, was charged with three counts of attempted malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Jarobi Williams, 23, of Charlotte, N.C., was charged with conspiracy to use a firearm in the commission of felony, conspiracy to commit malicious wounding and conspiracy to shoot into an occupied dwelling.

The three suspects are being held without bond at the Riverside Regional Jail, officials said.

Anyone with information about the investigation is urged to call Prince George Police at 804-733-2773 or Crime Solvers at 804-733-2777. You can also remain anonymous by using our P3tips app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.