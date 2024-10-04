RICHMOND, Va. -- The 36th annual 2nd Street Festival takes over Richmond's Jackson Ward neighborhood this weekend.

"So what it really means is celebrating historic Jackson Ward and the history that that area has meant to the African American community for many, many decades," Venture Richmond Marketing and Communications Director Erika Gay said.

Jackson Ward was once called the “Black Wall Street” and “Harlem of the South” because it was home to Black commerce, family life and culture. The 2nd Street Festival highlights some of that with a marketplace and artists row, food vendors, a kid’s zone, antique car show, a “Walk the Ward” tour and lots of entertainment.

"We have three stages, the main stage, a community stage, which is also programmed with Community School, local acts, and then a jazz stage, which always has a fantastic jazz line lineup," Gay said.

And that lineup for the weekend includes Lady E – The Duchess of the Blues, Mervin Mayo, known as the Gospel Cop, Saturday’s headliner, Grammy Award-winning Group Arrested Development and Sunday’s headliner: Richmond’s award-winning vocalist Desiree Roots.

The free festival is on Saturday and Sunday along Second Street in Jackson Ward.

Powhatan Festival of the Grape

This year's Powhatan Festival of the Grape will feature more than 30 Virginia wineries, distillers and craft brewers. There is also live music, craft vendors and food trucks.

WTVR CBS 6's Bill Bevens returns as emcee.

The popular event is Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Historic Courthouse Village on Old Buckingham Road in Powhatan.

Click here for more information or to get tickets.

Oystoberfest

Back in Richmond, it’s Oystoberfest at St. Thomas' Episcopal Church in Historic Ginter Park on Hawthorne Avenue. The event is rain or shine Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. Get them fried, steamed, and raw – or order a po’ boy. All the event's oyster shells will be collected and recycled. A donation of $2 gets you into the event.

St. James Armenian Food Festival

The 64th annualSt. James Armenian Food Festival offers food, music, and family fun Friday and Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. The festival is at St. James Armenian Church on Monument and Pepper Avenue and is free to attend.

Richmond VegFest

And the 21st annual Richmond VegFestis Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. in Byrd Park. Explore over 100 vegan-friendly vendors and a wide variety of entertainment at three different stages. CBS 6 Meteorologist Mike Goldberg returns as emcee.

