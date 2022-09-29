2nd Street Festival in Jackson Ward canceled due to Ian forecast

RICHMOND, Va. — The 2nd Street Festival scheduled for this weekend in Jackson Ward has been canceled due to the weather forecast, organizers announced on Thursday.

Venture Richmond Events released the following statement about their decision to cancel:

"Like many, the Venture Richmond Events team has watched Ian for days, hoping that it would not be the massive and potentially deadly weather event that it clearly is. While we are extremely lucky to be a few states away from the serious issues Florida is facing, we also know that this weekend promises uncertain amounts of rainfall and potential wind gusts for our area. After consulting meteorologists, vendors, contractors, security, and other event planners, and after considering the Governor’s State of Emergency, we concluded to the best of our ability, that the event, if held, would not be safe. We must put the safety of our patrons, artists, vendors, contractors, and staff foremost."

A portion of the festival will still go on indoors. The headliner, Grandmaster Flash, will still perform Saturday night in the Hippodrome Theater.

The event is free and open to the public, but there is limited capacity. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and the concert will go from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.