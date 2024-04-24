$2M land deal tees up $20M income-based apartment complex near Forest Hill

RICHMOND, Va. — An apartment complex for lower-income renters that’s been three years in the making is set to move forward after a seven-figure land deal.

Norfolk-based developer The Lawson Cos. recently purchased a 6.5-acre tract at 700 W. 44th St., where it’s planning a 144-unit complex with apartments targeted to renters making below 80 percent of the area median income.

Lawson paid $2 million for the wooded site, which is south of Forest Hill and northeast of the intersection of Westover Hills Boulevard and Midlothian Turnpike. The site is between the Ashton Square Apartments off Westover Hills and the Norcroft Townhomes off the turnpike.

