$2M land deal clears way for $17M condo project in western Henrico

RICHMOND, Va. -- After securing the site and county zoning approval, a group of longtime collaborators are ready to dig in on a 264-unit condo development in western Henrico.

Legacy Mayland LLC recently purchased a nearly 10-acre assemblage at the northeast corner of Mayland Drive and Pemberton Road, where it received zoning approval in July for the age-restricted complex, called Flats at Mayland, that will be targeted to homebuyers 55 and up.

The group consists of Cindy Weinstock and father and daughter Bill and Tracey Johnson, founders of Henrico-based Legacy Land Development, and Chad Joyce, a former division manager with Ryan Homes parent company NVR.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.