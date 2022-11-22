Crash involving multiple vehicles shuts down I-295 in Hanover

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A multi-vehicle crash shut down all northbound lanes of Interstate 295 near the Creighton Road exits early Tuesday morning.

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) said the crash happened near mile marker 33 and traffic is being diverted onto exit 31A towards Richmond International Airport.

Motorists should find alternate routes and expect delays.

