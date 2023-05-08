Man killed in hit-and-run on I-295 while he was changing his tire

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run after a man was killed on Interstate 295 while he was trying to change his tire early Monday morning.

It happened around 2 a.m. just before the Meadowbridge Road exit.

State Police said the man's car was broken down and he appeared to be changing his tire on the right shoulder when he was hit by a passing vehicle. The vehicle did not stop at the scene.

20-year-old Makai Sean Cummings of Nottingham, Maryland died at the scene.

Virginia State Police Picture of the victim's vehicle on the shoulder of I-295

Anyone who witnessed the incident or saw anything at all is encouraged to contact State Police at questions@vsp.virginia.gov or call (804) 609 - 5656.

The crash remains under investigation with the assistance of the Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction Team.