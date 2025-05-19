Watch Now
West Virginia man killed in I-295 crash in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A West Virginia man was killed in a crash in Henrico County early Monday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash occurred on I-295 northbound at the 45-mile marker around 4:15 a.m., per VSP. The driver of a car was heading northbound when they ran off the right side of the road and hit a tractor-trailer that was stopped on the shoulder.

Trequan Chander, who was in the car, died at the scene.

The crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

