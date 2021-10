CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police said a 24-year-old motorcyclist died in a crash on Interstate 95 late Wednesday night.

The rider fell off his motorcycle after striking a tree that had fallen across part of the southbound lanes near mile marker 66, State Police said.

He was wearing a helmet, but troopers said he died at the scene. He was later identified as King H. Nguyen of Prince George.