234-unit apartment building planned for Innsbrook

Posted at 7:41 AM, Aug 13, 2021
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- As it plans a major mixed-use development across the street, Innsbrook’s biggest landlord has unloaded a vacant parcel at the business park’s northern end in a deal that opens the door to hundreds of new apartments. Highwoods Properties last month sold the 3.3-acre lot at 10945 Nuckols Road to an entity tied to Edwards Communities, which is planning a 250,000-square-foot multiuse building there with Silver Hills Development, also out of Ohio. Click here to read more on Richmond BizSense.

